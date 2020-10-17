Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe Sells 1,292 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $306.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

