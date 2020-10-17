Kara Hamilton Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at $797,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $474,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $476,300.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 102.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

