Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.90. Highway shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,044 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of Highway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

