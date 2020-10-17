US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. US Well Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 85,949 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

