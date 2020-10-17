uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.47

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on uniQure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $1,173,587 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

