$0.27 EPS Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

