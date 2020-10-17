SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 23948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A by 1,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

