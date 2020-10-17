Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.