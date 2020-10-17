Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Receives C$53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total value of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60. Insiders sold a total of 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $890,432 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock opened at C$51.95 on Wednesday. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2205598 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

