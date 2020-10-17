Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,976,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,833 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.