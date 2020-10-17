Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $286,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

