Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 196 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85.

