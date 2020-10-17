Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,108,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,137 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 836,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 455,261 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310,548 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 809.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

