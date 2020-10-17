Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 723.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,093,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,255,000 after buying an additional 116,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $166.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

