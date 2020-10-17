Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $914,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

