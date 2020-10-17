Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

