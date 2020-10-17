Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $619,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

