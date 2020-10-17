Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDXX opened at $423.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $430.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

