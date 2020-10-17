Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.