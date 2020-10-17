Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

