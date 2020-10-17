Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

