Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

