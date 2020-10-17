Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 85.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $229.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

