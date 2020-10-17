Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.