Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $629,000.

OTIS stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

