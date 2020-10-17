Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $629,000.

OTIS stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

