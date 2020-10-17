Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

WTRG opened at $41.85 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

