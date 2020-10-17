Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

