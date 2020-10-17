Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,285 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.