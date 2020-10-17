Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 52,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 24,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

