First United Bank Trust Has $656,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

