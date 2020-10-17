First United Bank Trust Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,995,924,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.