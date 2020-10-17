First United Bank Trust Buys 652 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

