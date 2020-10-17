First United Bank Trust Sells 91 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

