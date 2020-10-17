First United Bank Trust Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.