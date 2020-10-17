Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

