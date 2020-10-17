Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

