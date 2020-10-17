Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

