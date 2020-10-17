Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 618 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $605.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.97. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.95, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

