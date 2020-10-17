Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Ecolab by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

