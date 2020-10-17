Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

