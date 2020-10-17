1,191 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

