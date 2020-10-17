300 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $708.36.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $752.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $708.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.19. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.