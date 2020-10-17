Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,970 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 40.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 25.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

