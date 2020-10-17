Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,271 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,992,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

