Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $104.26 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

