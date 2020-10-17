Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

