Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,077,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 394.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 177,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

