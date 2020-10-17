Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.