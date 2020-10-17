M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.65.

M&T Bank stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

