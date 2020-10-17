Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 549,048 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

